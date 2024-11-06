EUR/USD recovers few pips from multi-month low, still deep in the red around mid-1.0700s

- EUR/USD plummets to a multi-month low as the USD rallies across the board on Trump enthusiasm.
- Surging US bond yields favors the USD bulls and support prospects for further decline for the major.
- Diminishing odds for more aggressive ECB rate cuts lend support to the Euro and limit further losses.
The EUR/USD pair comes under intense selling pressure on Wednesday and dives to its lowest level since early July, around the 1.0720-1.0715 region during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips in the last hour and currently trade just above mid-1.0700s, still down 1.50% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) catches aggressive bids and spikes to a four-month peak amid rising odds of a victory for former President Donald Trump, which, in turn, is seen weighing heavily on the EUR/USD pair. Meanwhile, a Republican sweep could see the launch of potentially inflation-generating tariffs. This, along with deficit-spending concerns and bets for a less aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), pushes the US Treasury bond yields sharply higher and favors the USD bulls.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond surges over 15 points at 4.44%, hitting its highest level since July 2, and validates the near-term positive outlook for the Greenback. That said, the risk-on impulse – as depicted by a strong bullish sentiment across the global equity markets, holds back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and helps limit further losses for the EUR/USD pair amid rising bets for a less dovish European Central Bank (ECB).
Data released last week showed that inflation in the Eurozone rose to 2% in October. Furthermore, the better-than-expected GDP growth figures from the Eurozone's largest economies suggest that the ECB will stick to a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut at its next policy meeting in December. This, in turn, could offer some support to the EUR/USD pair, though a sustained break and acceptance below the 1.0800 mark suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.58%
|1.08%
|1.52%
|0.59%
|1.71%
|1.24%
|1.07%
|EUR
|-1.58%
|-0.48%
|-0.03%
|-0.96%
|0.13%
|-0.34%
|-0.50%
|GBP
|-1.08%
|0.48%
|0.44%
|-0.48%
|0.61%
|0.15%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|-1.52%
|0.03%
|-0.44%
|-0.93%
|0.17%
|-0.31%
|-0.46%
|CAD
|-0.59%
|0.96%
|0.48%
|0.93%
|1.10%
|0.64%
|0.47%
|AUD
|-1.71%
|-0.13%
|-0.61%
|-0.17%
|-1.10%
|-0.47%
|-0.62%
|NZD
|-1.24%
|0.34%
|-0.15%
|0.31%
|-0.64%
|0.47%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|-1.07%
|0.50%
|0.02%
|0.46%
|-0.47%
|0.62%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains heavy on 1.0700 as US election exit polls point to a Trump win
EUR/USD sustains the sell-off on 1.0700, down nearly 1.50% so far, as the focus remains on the US Presidential election. With polls closed in most states, including critical battlegrounds, the Republican nominee Trump is seen leading, spurring a US Dollar upsurge.
USD/JPY holds sizeable gains near 154.00 on a potential Trump win
As initial results show former President Donald Trump may return to office, USD/JPY consolidates latest gains near 154.00 early Wednesday. The US Dollar recovers broadly, while stock markets are also on the run. The final outcome may change the picture.
Gold: $2,750 - a tough nut to crack, as focus stays on US election results
Gold price has paused its rebound from multi-day lows early Wednesday, as sellers return on a fresh bout of US Dollar buying, as the exit polls of the 2024 US presidential election show a lead for the Republican nominee Donald Trump in more than a dozen states, including most of the critical battleground states.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
DOGE could hit a new yearly high after 50% rally in twenty days
Dogecoin is up 8% on Tuesday following rising expectations of a Donald Trump victory in the ongoing U.S. presidential elections. If the bullish momentum continues, the meme coin leader could rise to a new yearly high.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.