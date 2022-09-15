- EUR/USD is seesawing around parity after mixed ECB official signals.
- Upbeat US Retail Sales confirms the case of the Fed going 75 bps.
- ECB officials emphasized the need to hike rates;
- ECB official Mario Centeno expressed that the central bank should take “as small steps as possible.”
The EUR/USD is positive in the day for the second-straight day but faces solid resistance around the parity on woes of a large US Federal Reserve rate hike, spurring a jump in US Treasury bond yields. However, the shared currency remains resilient, though slightly up by 0.19%, amidst a risk-off environment.
During the day, the EUR/USD began trading at around 0.9980, sliding toward the daily low at 0.9955 in the early European session. However, fresh bids lifted the shared currency towards hitting the daily high at 1.0018 before settling at the current spot price. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0002.
US economic data released before the Wall Street open and during the beginning of Thursday’s trading session further cemented the Fed’s case for going aggressive, as shown by money market futures odds at 80% of increasing rates by 75 bps and 20% chances of going 100.
The US Commerce Department reported that Retail Sales in August jumped by 0.3% MoM, higher than expectations of a 0.1% contraction, while the annual base reading was 9.37%, less than the previous month’s data. At the same time, the Department of Labor showed that unemployment claims for the past week, ending on September 10, decreased to 213K, lower than economists’ estimates of 227K, showing the labor market’s resilience.
The EUR/USD barely reacted to data, though it brought the major under parity. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. its peers, is recovering from earlier losses, up 0.10%, at 109.751.
Of late, a tranche of manufacturing data revealed by regional Fed banks began with the New York Fed Empire State Index and the Philadelphia Fed Index. The New York Fed Index showed signs of improvement though remains in contractionary territory, while the Philadelphia Fed index dropped to the contractionary part after rebounding in the August report.
ECB officials continue expressing the need for hiking rates due to high inflationary pressures on the Eurozone side. Philip Lane, ECB Chief Economist, said, “We expect that this transition will require us to continue to raise interest rates over the next several meetings. The appropriate size of an individual increment will be larger, the wider the gap to the terminal rate and the more skewed the risks to the inflation target.”
Later, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos commented that price pressures continued to elevate while adding that the euro’s depreciation added to “these inflationary pressures.” In the meantime, ECB official Mario Centeno expressed that the central bank should take “as small steps as possible” in hiking rates not to destabilize the economy, a signal perceived as dovish by market players. He emphasized that monetary policy “must remain predictable.”
EUR/USD traders should note that a part of the German bond yield curve briefly inverted on Thursday, signaling investors’ worries that an aggressive ECB might lead to an economic slowdown.
What to watch
The Eurozone calendar will feature inflation readings in the bloc and Italy. On the US side, the economic docket will feature the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and inflation expectations.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9997
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9983
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9993
|Daily SMA50
|1.0104
|Daily SMA100
|1.0328
|Daily SMA200
|1.0743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0024
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9956
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9864
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains bearish bias, threatens key support area
The AUD/USD fell to a two-month low sub 0.6700 on Thursday, but managed to stabilize around the psychological level during the New York session. Technically, the AUD/USD is downward biased with room to challenge the YTD low at 0.6681.
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0000 despite risk-aversion
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range around 1.0000 on Thursday. Although Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower after mixed US data, the dollar struggles to gather strength and allows the pair stay in its daily range.
Gold takes a breather near two-year lows
Gold prices have settled down into the late session of the New York trade but it begs more from the bears at this juncture as the gold price rest at key support. Pressures come as the greenback US bond yields keep rising ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's policy committee meeting.
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
ETH is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces.
Is Oracle (ORCL) the most underrated dividend stock?
I am on all the forums. I run all the screeners. I listen to all the podcasts. Maybe I am just forgetful, but I cannot seem to remember anyone ever putting ORCL in their focus list. Not for dividends at least.