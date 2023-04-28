- EUR/USD bounces back from the daily low and reclaims 1.1000 after US data.
- US inflation on the rise: core PCE at 4.6% in March, unchanged from February.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Likely to test 1.1100 above 1.1000; otherwise, it could test the 20-day EMA in the near term.
The EUR/USD recovered from earlier losses that dragged the pair towards its daily low of 1.0962 and is trading at around the 1.1020s area after inflation in the United States (US) proved to be stickier than expected, warranting further tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EUR/USD climbed despite high inflation in the US, warrants higher rates
Wall Street prints solid gains in the mid-day of the New York session. The US Department of Commerce revealed that the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) in March, rose by 4.6%, unchanged from February’s data. Therefore, further tightening is expected by the Federal Reserve, even though the headline figure slowed to 0.1% MoM less than the prior’s month 0.3%, and the annual figures slowed from 5.1% to 4.2%.
In the initial reaction, the EUR/USD dipped to its daily low, but since then, the shared currency posted an 80-pip gain before stabilizing at current exchange rates.
Other data reported from the University of Michigan (UoM), Consumer Sentiment, remained unchanged at 63.5, while Inflation expectations for 1-year stood at 4.6%, and for a 5-year horizon at 3%.
Regarding the following week’s Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting, traders appeared convinced that the US central bank will increase rates by 25 bps, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool odds of 88%. However, they remained skeptical about the Fed’s rhetoric of going higher for longer, as the swaps market estimates 50 bps rate cuts for the year’s second half.
Therefore, the US Dollar seesawed between gains and losses, as shown by the US Dollar Index, oscillating around 101.500s, registering minuscule gains of 0.10%. BBH analysts say, “Recent data have been dollar-supportive, but until rate cuts this year are finally priced out, the dollar is likely to remain vulnerable.”
Across the pond, Germany’s GDP for Q4 improved to 0%, from Q3’s -0.4% contraction, but missed estimates of 0.2%. In the meantime, the Eurozone (EU) reported GDP at 0.1% for Q4 and also missed the 0.2% projected by the consensus.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The EUR/USD remained supported by the 20-day EMA, which, acting as dynamic support, remains sought by buyers, as the pair has bounced from that area since mid-March. Additionally, the Relative STrengh Index (RSI) indicator continued to be in bullish territory, though its slope turned flat, as buyers took a respite after a failing attempt to 1.1100. If EUR/USD breaks the YTD high at 1.1095, 1.1100 would be up for grabs. Once conquered, buyers would look to challenge the 2021 cycle low turned resistance at 1.1186, ahead of 1.1200. On the flip side, the EUR/USD could remain sideways and test the 20-day EMA at 1.0955
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1024
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0956
|Daily SMA50
|1.0792
|Daily SMA100
|1.0757
|Daily SMA200
|1.041
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0992
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0909
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1019
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0957
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0921
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1135
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000, looks to post small weekly gains
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000, erasing its daily losses in the process. Following a negative opening, Wall Street's main indexes turned positive on the day on Friday, making it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD heads for highest close in almost a year near 1.2600
GBP/USD rose sharply on Friday breaking to fresh highs. The pair jumped to 1.2583, the highest level since May 2022, as the Pound outperformed and the US Dollar tumbled amid risk appetite.
Gold rebounds toward $1,990 as US yields turn south
Following a drop below $1,880, Gold price turned north and advanced toward $1,990 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's recovery ahead of the weekend.
SHIB devs gear up for update, BNB crumbles under selling pressure, Ethereum deposits climb
Shiba Inu developers are working on a technical update, a cold wallet according to recent developments. Shiba Inu is therefore likely to recover from its downward trend with the bullish catalyst.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.