EUR/USD rebound fades below 1.0790 previous support on downbeat German Factory Orders, EU/US data eyed

- EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective bounce off three-month low after downbeat German data.
- German Factory Orders dropped the most since early 2020s with -11.7% YoY figures.
- Eurozone recession fears contrast with US soft landing chatters to underpin bearish bias about the Euro pair.
- Eurozone Retail Sales for July, US ISM Services PMI for August eyed for clear directions.
EUR/USD retreats from intraday high to 1.0730 while fading the corrective bounce off the lowest level in three months after downbeat German data published early Wednesday. In doing so, the Euro pair struggles to cheer the US Dollar’s pullback amid recession woes surrounding the Old Continent versus the hopes of witnessing a soft landing for the US. Even so, the cautious mood ahead of the Eurozone Retail Sales for July and the US ISM Services PMI for August prods the pair sellers of late.
German Factory Orders slumped the most since April 2020 with -11.7% YoY figures compared to -4.0% expected and upwardly revised prior numbers of 7.6%. That said, the monthly statistics also declined heavily with the -10.5% mark versus 3.3% prior (revised from 3.0%).
On the same line could be the downbeat prints of the previous day’s Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for July and the economic fears cited in the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monthly survey of consumer expectations for inflation.
It should be noted that the upbeat details of the US Factory Orders and comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials defend the US Dollar bulls even as a retreat in the yields allows the Greenback buyers to take a breather. On Tuesday, the US Factory Orders for July dropped to the lowest since mid-2020 while posting -2.1% MoM figures versus -0.1% expectations and 2.3% previous growth. However, the orders excluding transport rose 0.8% MoM, Shipments of goods stayed firmer and inventories marked the first increase in three months. That said, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller’s defense of hawkish monetary policy during a CNBC interview and Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester’s rejection of rate cuts favor the US Dollar bulls.
Elsewhere, concerns about more stimulus for China’s real estate sector, per the Chinese media, seem to have fueled the property shares, especially backed by Country Garden’s avoidance of default. The same appears as the key catalyst challenging the market’s previous risk-off mood and putting a floor under the EUR/USD price.
Against this backdrop, stock futures in the US and Europe print mild losses while tracing the Wall Street benchmarks whereas the US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws at the highest level since March 15, dicey near 104.80 at the latest.
Moving on, more details of the US soft landing and the Eurozone recession will be eyed for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the ascending support line stretched from March, now immediate resistance near 1.0790, directs the EUR/USD bears toward June’s low of 1.0635.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.0722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0865
|Daily SMA50
|1.0961
|Daily SMA100
|1.0918
|Daily SMA200
|1.082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0742
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 ahead of EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce toward 1.0750, shrugging off the downbeat German factory data in the European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. EU Retail Sales, US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2600 amid US Dollar pullback
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2600, rebounding from its lowest level since June 13 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair is underpinned by a broad pullback in the US Dollar from six-month highs, as the focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI for fresh cues.
Gold oscillates between $1,935 and $1,915, US PMIs eyed
Gold Price seesaws within a key trading range despite the previous day’s heavy loss. Fears of economic slowdown in Beijing contradict US soft landing chatters and weigh on the Gold Price. US ISM Services PMI, Fed talks eyed for fresh impulse.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.