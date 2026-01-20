TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US Dollar weakens amid Greenland tariff uncertainty – MUFG

US Dollar weakens amid Greenland tariff uncertainty – MUFG
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) has softened as investors anticipate that tariffs tied to President Trump’s Greenland plans may be delayed or cancelled, easing immediate trade tensions. With government-mandated selling unlikely, markets are seeing moderate USD outflows driven by private-sector hedging, echoing patterns seen after last year’s post-Liberation Day volatility, MUFG's FX analyst Derek Halpenny reports.

Market bets on delay or reversal of US tariffs

"The dollar selling yesterday and into today points to global investors making the assumption that the planned tariff action related to President Trump’s wish to purchase Greenland will either be revoked before the effective date of 1st Feb or possibly that date will be pushed back in order to allow for discussions to take place between the US and Europe. That seems more plausible given it is highly unlikely to be resolved within two weeks and it is also highly unlikely that Trump would back down. The UK media is reporting that a call between Trump and Starmer on Sunday had helped convey the fact to Trump that he had misunderstood the reason the military personnel had gone to Greenland – could this help provide justification for cancelling the tariffs?"

"The intentional selling as a form of retaliation seems very implausible. Governments can hardly force private-sector investors to sell. A look at Treasury holdings data does indicate significant holdings by European investors – the UK USD 800bn; Belgium USD 399bn; Luxembourg USD 328bn; Switzerland USD 243bn; Norway USD 218bn are the largest. But many of these countries (UK for example) are used as intermediaries with the ultimate owner not from that country so the true holdings are much lower. Ireland owns USD 238bn but many US tech companies are the ultimate owners."

"The most plausible scenario we see if turmoil related to Trump’s trade policies and other policies escalates further is a repetition, probably to a lesser degree, of what happened post-Liberation Day last year when heavy selling was more a reflection of increased appetite to hedge US dollar exposures. Flow data from that period showed moderate selling of US assets (in April) followed by record buying with investors seen as more interested in increasing hedge ratios. We think there is more of that to come. Certainly Japanese investors have scope to increase hedge ratios while dollar hoarding in China could diminish on increased expectations of further dollar weakness. The trade uncertainty, Fed independence threats, and Trump’s approach to geopolitics generally are all factors that could result in a sudden pick up in appetite for reducing US dollar exposures. The cost involved in that should also cheapen if we see the Fed deliver further rate cuts this year."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.1700 on Tuesday after closing in positive territory on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will remain focused on headlines surrounding the EU-US dispute over Greenland.

GBP/USD ignores UK jobs data, advances toward 1.3500

GBP/USD ignores UK jobs data, advances toward 1.3500

GBP/USD regains its traction and rises toward 1.3500 on Tuesday. Investors ignore the data from the UK, which showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.1% in the three months to November, and continue to pay close attention to the EU-US conflict.

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold builds on Monday's impressive gains and trades at a new record-high, well above $4,700 on Tuesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears of deepening trade conflicts, alongside the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, fuel XAU/USD's rally.

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin price extends losses, trading below $91,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid escalating geopolitical tensions over Greenland. Investors are moving toward safe-haven assets, with Gold hitting fresh all-time highs, while BTC continues to nosedive.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery after recording a fresh record low of $0.1502 on Monday. Mainnet holders have withdrawn over 4 million PI tokens from centralized exchanges supporting Pi Network over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers