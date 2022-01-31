EUR/USD pushes higher and flirts with 1.1200

- EUR/USD approaches the key barrier at 1.1200.
- German 10y Bund yields advance past 0.03%.
- EMU flash Q4 GDP rose 4.6% YoY, 0.3% QoQ.
The buying interest around the European currency keeps growing on Monday and pushes EUR/USD to the very boundaries of 1.1200 the figure.
EUR/USD bid on risk-on trade, data
EUR/USD posts gains for the second session in a row on Monday, bolstered by the generalized risk-on sentiment, positive data releases and investors’ repricing of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB at some point by year end.
In addition, yields of the key German 10y Bund advance to levels last seen in May 2019 past 0.03%, while yields of the US 10y benchmark navigate above 1.80%.
In the euro docket, advanced EMU Q4 GDP figures showed the economy is expected to have expanded 0.3% QoQ and 4.6% YoY. In Germany, preliminary inflation figures now see the CPI rising 0.4% MoM in December and 4.9% from a year earlier.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.38% at 1.1190 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1198 (weekly high January 31) seconded by 1.1304 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1369 (high Jan.20). On the other hand, a break below 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1000 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
