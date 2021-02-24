- EUR/USD rebounds to 1.2130 after hitting a fresh low at 1.2108.
- US yield continues to move higher, supporting the greenback.
The EUR/USD pair dropped further amid a stronger US dollar and bottomed at 1.2108, the lowest level in two days. As of writing, it is hovering around 1.2120, attempting to move off lows but still under pressure. The greenback gained ground on the back of higher US yields.
The US Dollar Index printed fresh daily highs near 90.40 as US yields jump to fresh monthly highs. The 10-year rose to 1.429%, a new one-year high and then pulled back. The greenback gained versus G10 currencies, but it still remains in negative territory versus commodity and emerging market currencies amid an improvement in risk sentiment.
Fed’s Chair Powell is giving testimony at another committee on Wednesday. His words so far offered no surprises. Fed’s Brainard mentioned the economy is far from goals for inflations and employment in line with yesterday’s Powell comments.
EUR/USD near the 20-day SMA
From a technical perspective, the rebound in EUR/USD from the lows alleviated the bearish pressure. Sill, the euro needs to recover above 1.2160 to point to further strength. On the downside, a consolidation below 1.2110 would target the next support at 1.2080. The next support is seen at 1.2050.
On a wider perspective, while above the 20-day moving average at 1.2090, the bias is to the upside. A daily close well above 1.2150 is needed to clear the way to more gains.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2124
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2092
|Daily SMA50
|1.2155
|Daily SMA100
|1.2015
|Daily SMA200
|1.1778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2135
|Previous Weekly High
|1.217
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2023
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2163
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2109
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2173
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2199
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls off the highs ahead of central bank speeches
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the new 2021 peak of 1.4240. Speculation about a quicker UK reopening and rate hikes from the BOE. Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell are set to speak later.
EUR/USD eases as higher yields push the dollar higher
US Treasury yields are back up, flirting with one-year highs and backing dollar’s gains. EUR/USD trades near daily lows in the 1.2130 area ahead of Powell’s second testimony.
ADA bulls light up the fire for a massive 80% move
Cardano has broken above an ascending triangle’s hypotenuse, kick-starting upswing to $1.4. Technical levels are generally improving, as reinforced by the bullish MACD indicator. A correction will return into the picture if ADA fails to hold above the 50 SMA.
XAU/USD drops below $1,800, next key support aligns at $1,780
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Next near-term support is located $1,790 ahead of $1,780. $1,800 could be seen as the first hurdle.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).