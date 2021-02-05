EUR/USD prints fresh daily highs above 1.2030, heads for a weekly loss

  • US dollar about to end the week on a soft tone after NFP.
  • EUR/USD recovers 1.20 and more, next resistance at 1.2050.

The EUR/USD rose further during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 1.2033. It is holding onto most of its daily gains, on the back of a weaker US dollar across the board. The greenback was correcting lower and extended losses after the release of the US employment report.

NFP hits dollar

The EUR/USD received another boost to recover from the 1.1950 bottom after the NFP. Payrolls rose by 49K in January, below expectations. Also, the previous months were revised lower. The unemployment rate dropped from 6.7% to 6.3%.

Equity prices in Wall Street are rising, with the Dow Jones up 0.25% and the Nasdaq 0.18%. The DXY reversed sharply from monthly highs above 91.50 and fell toward 91.00, trimming weekly gains.

Despite rising on Friday, EUR/USD is about to end the week lower posting the lowest close since November. The slide found support at the 20-week moving average and bounced to the upside. The move off weekly lows could suggest some consolidation ahead before another leg lower or a recovery. 

With just a few economic reports due next week, market sentiment will likely be the key with market participants looking at US yields, coronavirus data and fiscal stimulus negotiations.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2024
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 1.1966
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.212
Daily SMA50 1.2151
Daily SMA100 1.1965
Daily SMA200 1.1697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2043
Previous Daily Low 1.1958
Previous Weekly High 1.2183
Previous Weekly Low 1.2058
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.201
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1935
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1904
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.202
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2074
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2105

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

