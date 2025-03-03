EUR/USD Price Forecast: Sticks to gains above 1.0400; could climb further amid weaker USD

- EUR/USD regains positive traction on Monday amid the emergence of some USD selling.
- The technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for further appreciation.
- Acceptance below the 50% Fibo. level would be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
The EUR/USD pair attracts fresh buyers at the start of a new week and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to over a two-week low, around the 1.0360 area touched on Friday. The momentum lifts spot prices further beyond the 1.0400 mark during the Asian session and is sponsored by a weaker US Dollar (USD).
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair showed some resilience below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally witnessed in February. The subsequent move above the 38.2% Fibo. level suggests that the pullback from the 1.0525-1.0530 area, or a one-month high touched last week, has run its course. The said area represents the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a positive bias and warrant some caution for bullish traders amid worries about US President Donald Trump's tariff plans. Nevertheless, the EUR/USD pair still seems poised to climb further towards the 1.0450 horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level. A sustained strength beyond could lift spot prices to the 1.0500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.0370 area, or the 50% Fibo. level now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling could drag the EUR/USD pair to the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.0330 region, en route to the 1.0300 mark and the 1.0285 support zone. The downfall could extend further towards the February swing low, around the 1.0210 region, before spot prices drop to the 1.0180-1.0175 region, or over a two-year low touched in January.
EUR/USD daily chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.37%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|-0.17%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|0.37%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|0.17%
|0.10%
|0.15%
|0.09%
|GBP
|0.19%
|-0.08%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|JPY
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.30%
|-0.02%
|0.11%
|-0.00%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.17%
|-0.09%
|-0.30%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|0.17%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|0.04%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.11%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|CHF
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm above 1.0400 amid Europe's Ukraine peace push
EUR/USD holds the rebound above 1.0400 early Monday. The Euro firms up on Europe's efforts in a renewed push for peace in Ukraine. Upbeat Chinese PMI data underpins risk sentiment, adding to the weight on the US Dollar, keeping the pair afloat ahead of EU inflation data.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rallies as Trump announces ‘Crypto Strategic Reserve’
Bitcoin price hovers around $93,000 on Monday after rallying 9.53% the previous day. Ethereum and Ripple prices followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied nearly 14% and 35% on Sunday.
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.6200 after Chinese PMI data
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.6200 as markets cheer the upbeat China's February Caixin Manufacturing PMI. The Europe-Ukraine peace talks optimism and a broad crypto upsurge weigh on the US Dollar, supporting the Aussie rebound but looming US tariffs remain a drag.
Gold price firms up on geopolitical and tariff uncertainty
Gold price is consolidating the rebound from three-week lows of $2,833 early Monday, bracing for an eventful week amid looming US tariffs and the Ukraine truce deal.
Weekly focus – Tariff fears are back on the agenda
While the timing of the EU measures remains still uncertain, Trump surprised markets on Thursday by signalling that the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be enacted when the one-month delay runs out next Tuesday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.