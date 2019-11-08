- EUR/USD bounces off lows around 1.1020.
- The greenback stays bid above 98.30.
- US Consumer Sentient coming up next.
The selling bias around the European currency stays well in place at the end of the week, with EUR/USD navigating the area of 3-week lows in the 1.1030/20 band.
EUR/USD looks to trade, US data
Spot has been on the defensive since Monday, coming under renewed and strong downside pressure after another failed attempt to advance further north of the 1.1180 region.
Once again higher US yields on the back of persistent optimism on the US-China trade scenario are helping the buck via a stronger USD/JPY and the wider yield spread differential vs. their European peers, all in detriment of any attempt of recovery in the pair.
In the docket, auspicious results from the German trade balance for the month of September did nothing to help the euro earlier in the day, while advanced figures of US Consumer Sentiment for the current month are next on the US data space.
What to look for around EUR
The selling mood in spot has been gathering traction since the beginning of the week on the back of the renewed buying interest in the greenback and the broad-based improvement in the risk-complex, all stemming from the US-China trade scenario. On the macro view, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh further on EUR in the short/medium term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.17% at 1.1030 and a breakdown of 1.1026 (monthly low Nov.8) would target 1.1000 (psychological handle) en route to 1.0925 (low Sep.3). On the upside, the next up barrier emerges at 1.1114 (100-day SMA) followed by 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21) and finally 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. Contradicting headlines regarding the state of US-Sino trade talks have been rocking markets. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.
USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum
Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.
Gold plummets to 3-month lows, below $1460 level
Having failed to capitalize on its early attempted bounce, Gold met with some fresh supply and dropped to near three-month lows in the last hour.
Massive blockchain adoption accelerates but prices cool
The Blockchain industry is living the best moments of the year. Although prices are not reflecting this, there is confidence that the adoption by the traditional industrial base will finally accelerate sharply.