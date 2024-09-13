EUR/USD Price Forecast: Flirts with descending channel resistance, just below 1.1100 mark

EUR/USD builds on this week’s bounce from a multi-week low amid a bearish USD.

Bets for a larger rate cut by the Fed and a positive risk tone weigh on the Greenback.

Bulls need to wait for a break through a descending channel before placing fresh bets.

The EUR/USD pair builds on the previous day's goodish recovery move from the 1.1000 psychological mark, or a nearly four-week low and attracts some follow-through buyers for the second straight day on Friday. The momentum lifts spot prices to the top end of the weekly range, around the 1.1090 area during the Asian session and is sponsored by broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness.

The softer-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) report released on Thursday lifted bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week. This, along with a positive risk tone, drags the USD to over a one-week low and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) refrained from providing a specific interest rate guidance, which underpins the shared currency and contributes to the bid tone surrounding the currency pair.

From a technical perspective, spot prices currently trade near the top end of over a three-week-old descending trend channel. A sustained strength beyond will suggest that the recent corrective decline from the highest level since July 2023 touched last month, has run its course and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move. The EUR/USD pair might then accelerate the positive move towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.1155 area before making a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.1200 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1065-1.1060 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.1000 pivotal support. The latter is closely followed by the descending trend-channel support, currently near the 1.0975 area, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt aggressive technical selling. The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag the EUR/USD pair towards testing sub-1.0900 levels, with some intermediate support near the 1.0950 region.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart