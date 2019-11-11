- EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1030 at the beginning of the week.
- Investors’ attention stays on US-China headlines.
- German ZEW survey in centre stage on Tuesday.
After a brief test of daily highs around 1.1030, EUR/USD has now re-shifted its focus to the lower end of the range in the 1.1020 zone.
EUR/USD focused on trade, data
The pair has attempted a recovery to the 1.1030 region earlier in the session, although the bullish move lacked of follow through.
In the meantime, investors remain focused on any headline regarding the US-China ‘Phase One’ deal, particularly after Friday’s comments by President Trump saying there is still no decision on any roll over of existing tariffs.
The down move in spot has been lately fuelled by the moderate recovery in the buck against the backdrop of raising US yields, always following trade news and the persistent sell off in the safe havens.
In the data space, the German Wholesale Price Index contracted at a monthly 0.1% in October and dropped 2.3% from a year earlier. Tomorrow, the key ZEW survey in Germany and the broader euro area will be in the limelight ahead of Thursday’s advanced Q3 GDP figures.
What to look for around EUR
The selling mood in the euro dragged spot to fresh 3-week lows in the 1.1020/15 band, where it is now looking to stabilize. As usual, the firm note in the greenback and developments from the US-China trade scenario are expected to dictate the mood around the pair for the time being. On the macro view, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh further on EUR in the short/medium term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.05% at 1.1022 and faces the next hurdle at 1.1109 (100-day SMA) followed by 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21) and finally 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the downside, a break below 1.1016 (monthly low Nov.11) would target 1.1000 (psychological handle) en route to 1.0925 (low Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, as the US Dollar loses ground ahead of the UK GDP release. Opinion polls have been showing Conservatives in the lead and Moody's cut the UK outlook to negative.
USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh session lows
Scepticism on US-China tariffs deal seemed to weigh on investors’ sentiment. Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some pressure. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of this week’s key US macro data.
Gold recovers from 3-month lows, up little around $1465 level
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to three-month lows, though lacked any strong bullish conviction.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.