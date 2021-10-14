EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside need validation above 1.1600

By Rekha Chauhan
  • EUR/USD remains muted in the early Asian session on Thursday.
  • The pair consolidates after posting a 70-pips upside movement in the previous day.
  • Price trades below 1.1600 since October 6, MACD trades in the oversold zone.

EUR/USD edges higher in a quiet session on Thursday. The pair rose near 1.1600 in the US session following a broad-based USD selling. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1595, up 0.02% for the day.

EUR/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the EUR/USD pair has started the October series on a lower note while testing the yearly lows around 1.1524 this Tuesday. The spot already trades below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1638, indicating a downside risk. Nevertheless, the previous session’s single-day gain defies the four-session downward journey of the pair. 

Having said that, if the price sustains intraday high, it could continue to register more gains. In doing so, the first upside target would be the 1.1630 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of September 29 at 1.1690. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone, any uptick could mean the 1.1750 for the EUR/USD bulls.

Alternatively, if the price reverses direction, the EUR/USD bears would once again dominate the trend with their eyes on October, 1 low at 1.1530. Next, the market participants would test the 1.1550 horizontal support level. A break below the mentioned level will open the door below the yearly lows of 1.1524.

EUR/USD additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1597
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1593
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1641
Daily SMA50 1.1727
Daily SMA100 1.1836
Daily SMA200 1.1939
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1597
Previous Daily Low 1.1529
Previous Weekly High 1.164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1529
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1563
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1571
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1555
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1549
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1505
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1481
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1617
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1642
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1686

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

