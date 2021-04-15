EUR/USD Price Analysis: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers

- EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week.
- Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.1970, up 0.03% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session.
The currency major pair rose to the highest since March 12 before taking a U-turn from 1.1993 to snap the three-day winning streak on Thursday. In doing so, the quote portrays a bearish spinning top candlestick on the daily chart that suggests the traders’ indecision.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s latest pullback amplifies the strength of a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since March 02, which in turn probes EUR/USD bulls.
However, a daily closing above 50-day SMA and a 2.5-month-old support line, respectively around 1.1960 and 1.1950, keeps the pair sellers away.
Meanwhile, EUR/USD buyers need to provide a daily closing beyond the 1.2000 threshold to challenge the February 17 low of 1.2023 as well as March’s high around 1.2115.
Overall, the EUR/USD upside is likely to have hit the wall of resistance and the bearish candlestick formation adds to the buyers’ worries.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.197
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.198
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1847
|Daily SMA50
|1.1964
|Daily SMA100
|1.2057
|Daily SMA200
|1.1906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1987
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1948
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1927
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1956
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1917
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2011
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2035
