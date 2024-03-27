EUR/USD Price Analysis: The potential support level is located near 1.0800

On the flip side, the potential support level is located at the 1.0800 round mark, representing the lower limit of the Bollinger Band, a low of March 22, and a psychological round figure. Any follow-through selling below the latter will see a drop to a low of February 16 at 1.0732, followed by a low of February at 1.0700.

The EUR/USD pair trades in negative territory for two straight days near 1.0830 on Wednesday during the early European trading hours. The encouraging US economic data and the high-for-longer rate narrative from the Federal Reserve (Fed) provide some support to the US Dollar (USD) and drag the EUR/USD lower. Technically, EUR/USD keeps the bearish vibe unchanged on the four-hour chart. The major pair is below the key 50- and 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) lying below the 50-midline. This indicates that the further downside looks favorable for the time being. The key resistance level for EUR/USD will emerge near 1.0853, portraying the confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the 50-period EMA. A break above the mentioned level will pave the way to the 100-period and a high of March 26 at 1.0864. Further north, the next hurdle is seen near a high of March 18 at 1.0906.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.