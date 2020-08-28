EUR/USD Price Analysis: The next major resistance is still some way off at 1.2042

  • EUR/USD trades 0.69% higher on Friday and looks like it will close 0.89% higher on the week.
  • The monthly chart shows the price is heading to some key levels.

EUR/USD monthly chart

EUR/USD has had an impressive run of late but on Friday it was some of the other major counterparts that outperformed against the greenback. Looking at the chart below, the price has continued on its upward trajectory since breaking the downward sloping trendline on the monthly chart.

The next major resistance zone on the chart is marked by the red line and resides at the 1.2042 level. This would mean the 1.20 psychological level would need to be broken first. Beyond that 1.25 looks firm too but the key red zone would need to be broken first.

The MACD indicator has just made a positive move. The histogram has just turned positive and the signal lines also look to be making a move past the midpoint. The Relative Strength Index is above the 50 area but there is still space to move into the overbought zone. 

Next week there are some key data points to watch. The US non-farm payroll jobs report is out at the end of the week and before that, there are some PMI releases that could inspire some volatility

Additional levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1904
Today Daily Change 0.0082
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 1.1822
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1818
Daily SMA50 1.1567
Daily SMA100 1.1282
Daily SMA200 1.116
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1902
Previous Daily Low 1.1762
Previous Weekly High 1.1966
Previous Weekly Low 1.1754
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1816
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1756
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1689
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1616
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1895
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1968
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2035

 

 

