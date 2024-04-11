EUR/USD Price Analysis: The key support level is seen around 1.0730, oversold RSI condition eyed

The EUR/USD pair loses traction around 1.0745 on Thursday during the early European session. The hotter-than-expected US inflation data boosted the Greenback to yearly highs and exerted some selling pressure on the EUR/USD pair. The European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision will be the highlight later on Thursday, which is expected to leave interest rates steady at a record high. From a technical perspective, EUR/USD resumes its bearish outlook as the major pair is below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the four-hour chart. The downward momentum is confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which holds in bearish territory below 50. Nonetheless, the oversold RSI condition indicates that further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term EUR/USD depreciation. The confluence of the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and a low of October 10 at the 1.0725–1.0730 region acts as a crucial support level for EUR/USD, Any follow-through selling will see a drop to the 1.0700 psychological level. The additional downside filter to watch is a low of November 9, 2023 at 1.0660, followed by a low of November 3, 2023 at 1.0615. On the upside, the first upside barrier will emerge near a low of March 22 and the round figure at 1.0800. Further north, the next target is seen around the 100-period EMA at 1.0825. A break above the latter will pave the way to a high of April 9 at 1.0885, en route to the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.0920.

