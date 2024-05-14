EUR/USD Price Analysis: Tests the upper boundary around the level of 1.0800

On the downside, key support for the EUR/USD pair is anticipated around the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0752. A break below the latter could lead the pair to navigate the region around the psychological threshold of 1.0700, coinciding with the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle around the level of 1.0690. Further support levels may emerge around April’s low at 1.0601.

The EUR/USD pair faces an immediate barrier at the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle aligned with the psychological level of 1.0800. A break above this level could support the pair to test April’s high of 1.0885.

However, the momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates an upward momentum for the EUR/USD pair . While it is positioned above the centerline, there is a divergence observed above the signal line. If the signal line crosses over the centerline, it would reinforce the bullish sentiment.

EUR/USD has recovered its recent gains registered in the previous session, trading around 1.0780 during the Asian session on Tuesday. From a technical perspective, analysis indicates a sideways trend for the pair as it continues to lie within the symmetrical triangle. A surpassing of the upper boundary could shift the momentum toward a bullish trend.

