- The shared currency edges low, amid a risk-on market mood ahead of the Fed.
- EUR/USD is downward biased though upside risks remain if the Fed fails to deliver a hawkish statement and could expose resistance levels at 1.1314 and 1.1398.
- A hawkish Fed statement could expose support levels at 1.1263 and 1.1186.
The shared currency remains slightly down, subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve unveiling of its first monetary policy statement of 2022. At the time of writing is trading at 1.1292, losing 0.11%.
A risk-on market mood prevails ahead of the FOMC, as shown by US equities rising between 0.90% and 2.56%. It appears that investors put the eastern Europe crisis on the side as they get ready for the Fed.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, advances some 0.12%, clings to 96.06, as the Fed looms. Furthermore, the US 10-year Treasury yield is flat, around 1.77%.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the early stages of Wednesday’s Asian session, the EUR/USD was subdued in a 5-pip narrow range, within t.1300-05. When European traders got to their desks, the 1.1300 figure gave way for USD bulls ahead of the Fed, sending the pair tumbling to 1.1271.
That said, the EUR/USD daily chart depicts the pair as downward biased. The 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.1314 is the first resistance level and would be under pressure when the Fed releases its monetary policy statement. IF that level is breached, the next resistance would be January 14 daily low previous support-turned-resistance at 1.1398, followed by a downslope trendline drawn from November 2021 cycle highs that pass around the 1.1435-50 area.
On the flip side, the pair’s first support would be January 25 daily low at 1.1263. A break of that level would expose December’s 15, 2021, low at 1.1261, followed by 2021 yearly low at 1.1186, and then 1.0870.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1292
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1347
|Daily SMA50
|1.1316
|Daily SMA100
|1.147
|Daily SMA200
|1.1709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1329
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1263
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1304
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1401
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
