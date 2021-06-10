EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel

- EUR/USD remains depressed between 100-SMA and 200-SMA inside a three-week-old descending trend channel.
- Downbeat MACD signals also back the bears, monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
EUR/USD wobbles around 1.2170, after the previous day’s downbeat performance, amid the initial Asian session on Friday. Even so, the major currency pair remains under the bearish chart formation, falling channel, while also keeping the envelope of the key SMAs.
Given the bearish MACD signals backing the channel formation, EUR/USD can portray further losses.
However, 200-SMA and the ascending support line from May 13, respectively around 1.2150 and 1.2120, could precede the channel’s support line near 1.2095 to probe the bears.
Meanwhile, buyers are less likely to enter until the quote stays below the channel’s resistance line close to 1.2215. It’s worth noting that 100-SMA near 1.2195 guard’s the quote’s immediate upside.
In a case where the EUR/USD prices rally beyond 1.2215, the recent multi-month top near 1.2265 and the 1.2300 will lure the bulls.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2174
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2186
|Daily SMA50
|1.2075
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD contained by sellers aligned at around 1.2200
EUR/USD ends the day with modest losses after the ECB left its monetary policy unchanged and US inflation was upwardly revised. Yields leading the way.
GBP/USD looks shy of regaining 1.4200, Brexit, UK data dump eyed
GBP/USD bulls take a breather following the heaviest run-up in two weeks. UK PM Johnson said US President Biden didn’t alarm about the Northern Ireland situation, Brussels-Britain agrees over fishing catch. Brexit chatters, G7 deal and UK’s April data-flow become the key.
GBP/USD looks shy of regaining 1.4200, Brexit, UK data dump eyed
GBP/USD bulls take a breather following the heaviest run-up in two weeks. UK PM Johnson said US President Biden didn’t alarm about the Northern Ireland situation, Brussels-Britain agrees over fishing catch. Brexit chatters, G7 deal and UK’s April data-flow become the key.
Dogecoin price may fall 40% as fragile DOGE fundamentals multiply
Dogecoin price has shifted from a wide descending channel to a tighter channel after support folded at the 50-day SMA. The underperformance with Bitcoin and the breakdown in daily active ...
US Inflation Analysis: As high as it gets? Fed may still stick to “transitory” stance, dollar could suffer
US headline inflation hit 5% in May, more than 4.7% expected. Prices of used cars and airfares were among the upside drivers. The Fed may still see through these reopening struggles and refrain from any major change.