EUR/USD Price Analysis: Strong rebound now targets 1.2243

  • EUR/USD finally breaks above the 1.2200 mark.
  • The continuation of the upside now targets 1.2243.

EUR/USD extends the rebound from last week’s lows in the 1.2050 region to the area above 1.2200 the figure.

The ongoing context allows for the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the very near-term, with the next hurdle at the February’s high at 1.2243. A surpass of the latter should open the door to a probable visit to the YTD peaks in the mid-1.2300s (January 6).

The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1955.

Of note, however, is that the daily RSI still did not confirm the recent highs, which could be indicative of a bearish divergence and therefore a prelude to a corrective move in the short-term.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2218
Today Daily Change 74
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 1.2152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2084
Daily SMA50 1.1964
Daily SMA100 1.2044
Daily SMA200 1.1959
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2169
Previous Daily Low 1.2126
Previous Weekly High 1.2182
Previous Weekly Low 1.2052
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2153
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2142
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2129
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2087
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2172
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2192
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2215

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.22 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD tops 1.22 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. Eurozone GDP was confirmed at -0.6% in Q1. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data

GBP/USD hits 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data

GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting 1.42, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8%. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood

XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood

Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.

Gold News

SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case

SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case

The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.

Read more

Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing

Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing

Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection. 

Read more

