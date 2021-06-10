EUR/USD Price Analysis: Solid hurdle emerges at 1.2270

  • EUR/USD keeps the tight range unchanged ahead of key data.
  • Extra gains seen above tops in the 1.2260/70 region.

EUR/USD remains choppy and recedes from Wednesday’s highs beyond 1.2200 the figure.

Further north of 1.2200 should meet the 1.2260/70 band, area coincident with the resistance line off the March low. A clear of this zone should expose a potential move to the 1.2300 neighbourhood in the short-term horizon.

On the broader view, the constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1985.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2174
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2181
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2186
Daily SMA50 1.2075
Daily SMA100 1.2043
Daily SMA200 1.1989
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2218
Previous Daily Low 1.2171
Previous Weekly High 1.2254
Previous Weekly Low 1.2104
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2162
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2209
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2237
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2256

 

 

