EUR/USD Price Analysis: Single currency has erased more than 75% of its recent rally

- EUR/USD fell to 1.10955 on Tuesday, erasing 76% of the recent rally.
- Tuesday's big red candle indicates scope for deeper losses.
EUR/USD has erased a significant chunk of the recent rally and looks set for a deeper drop in the short-term.
The pair is currently trading just above 1.10, having hit a low of 1.0955 on Tuesday. At that level, nearly 76% of the rally from 1.0778 to 1.1495 witnessed in the 12 days to March 3 stood erased.
From a technical perspective, the market sentiment looks to have turned quite bearish. The pair produced a big red candle on Tuesday with small wicks - a sign the sellers were in control from the UTC open to UTC close.
The spot also closed under 1.1052 on Tuesday, violating the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.0788 to 1.1495. The pair has also found acceptance under the 200-day average, currently located at 1.1097.
Meanwhile, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has dropped into the bearish territory below 50.
All in all, the odds appear stacked in favor of a slide to 1.09, under which major support is seen directly at 1.0778.
On the higher side, a close above Tuesday's high of 1.1189 is needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1006
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1078
|Daily SMA50
|1.1042
|Daily SMA100
|1.1069
|Daily SMA200
|1.1098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1189
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0955
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1497
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0671
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1374
