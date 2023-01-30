- EUR/USD remains pressured after breaking short-term key support.
- Bearish MACD signals, downbeat RSI adds strength to the downside bias targeting 100-SMA.
- Double tops around 1.0930 also favor sellers to keep the reins.
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0850 as bears take a breather after breaking important support. With this, the major currency pair confirms its place on the seller’s radar even if it probes the three-day downtrend with its latest inaction.
Not only the trend line breakdown but the bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, also keep the EUR/USD sellers hopeful. On the same line could be the double-top bearish formation marked around 1.0930.
As a result, the quote’s further downside towards the 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), close to 1.0825 by the press time, appears imminent.
However, the 200-SMA and January 10 low, respectively near 1.0720 and 1.0710, could challenge the EUR/USD bears afterward.
In a case where the EUR/USD pair remains bearish past 1.0710, its slump toward the monthly low near 1.0480 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, recovery moves must cross the support-turned-resistance line from January 10, close to 1.0860 at the latest, to tease EUR/USD buyers.
Even so, the aforementioned double tops near 1.0930 will be a tough nut to crack for the pair bulls, a break of which could quickly propel the price towards the 1.1000 round figure.
Should the EUR/USD pair remains firmer past 1.1000, its rally toward January 2022 low near 1.1120 can’t be ruled out.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0849
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.0865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.077
|Daily SMA50
|1.0624
|Daily SMA100
|1.0277
|Daily SMA200
|1.0312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.096
