EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rises to near 1.0810 followed by the barrier at 50-day EMA

On the downside, the immediate support appears at the psychological level at 1.0800 followed by the recent low at 1.0761 recorded on Tuesday. A break below the latter could put downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair to navigate the major support level of 1.0750 with an aim to approach the psychological support at 1.0700.

The technical analysis of the EUR/USD pair indicates a potential shift towards upward momentum. While the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at the 50 mark, signaling a neutral stance, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lies below the centreline but shows a divergence above the signal line. Traders may await further confirmation from the MACD to determine a clear directional trend.

The EUR/USD pair could rise to test the immediate resistance zone around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0834 and the three-week high at 1.0838. A breakthrough above this zone could exert upward support for the pair to reach the major support at 1.0850 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0864.

EUR/USD continues its winning streak that began on February 14 as the US Dollar (USD) receives downward pressure, which in turn, underpins the EUR/USD pair. The pair edges higher around 1.0810 during the Asian session on Wednesday.

