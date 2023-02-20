EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains pressured towards 1.0630-15 support area

- EUR/USD fades bounce off seven-week-old horizontal support, retreats from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
- RSI pullback favors the latest U-turn in Euro prices, suggesting further downside.
- Convergence of 50-SMA, monthly resistance line challenges buyers.
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0680-75 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce during early Monday.
In doing so, the Euro pair retreats from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its January-February upside moves. The pullback also takes clues from the RSI’s (14) hesitance in rising further to favor sellers.
With this, the EUR/USD bears are all set to revisit the 1.0630-15 support area comprising multiple levels marked since early January 2023.
Following that, the 1.0600 and 1.0500 may entertain the EUR/USD sellers before directing them to the previous monthly low surrounding 1.0480. It should be noted that November’s top adds strength to the 1.0480 support.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 1.0700, also known as the golden Fibonacci retracement.
However, major attention will be given to a convergence of the 50-SMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from February 01, close to 1.0705-10.
In a case where EUR/USD remains firmer past 1.0710, the odds of witnessing a north-run towards the monthly high of 1.1033 can’t be ruled out.
That said, the previous weekly top of near 1.0800 acts as an extra filter to the north.
Overall, EUR/USD is likely to decline further, even as the downside room appears limited.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.068
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.0695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0797
|Daily SMA50
|1.0725
|Daily SMA100
|1.0412
|Daily SMA200
|1.0329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0613
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0613
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0646
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0754
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.081
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes day high above 0.6880 as PBoC keeps LPR unchanged
The AUD/USD pair has refreshed its day’s high above 0.6880 in the Asian session as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has kept the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged. The one-year LPR has kept stable at 3.65% and the five-year LPR is unchanged at 4.30%.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0630-15 support area
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0680-75 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce during early Monday. In doing so, the Euro pair retreats from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its January-February upside moves.
Gold skids below $1,840 as geopolitical tensions dampen market mood
Gold price has slipped to near $1,837.90 after delivering a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of around $1,844.00. The precious metal has been offered amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the United States and China and the launch of projectiles from North Korea near Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
Dogecoin: Do the bears have the upper hand?
Dogecoin's price is up 5% on the week, but there are barriers it needs to overcome to justify a bullish bias. Bulls have found resistance near the $0.10 barrier for almost six weeks, with prices failing to produce a candlestick close above the psychological level on the weekly timeframe.
Fed minutes and RBNZ decision coming up
Investors will receive another dose of crucial data releases next week that can fuel FX volatility. The highlight will be the minutes of the last FOMC meeting, where there’s a risk that policymakers strike a different tone than Powell did back then.