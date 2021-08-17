EUR/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead

- EUR/USD drops to the fresh low in 2021 during three-day downtrend.
- Downbeat MACD, RSI joins sustained trading below 20-DMA to keep sellers hopeful.
- Seven-week-old falling trend line adds to the downside filter, short-term channel resistance challenges bulls.
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
Although the major currency pair’s sustained trading below 20-DMA joins sluggish MACD and RSI line to favor sellers, the lower line of the descending trend channel extended from late June, around 1.1685 tests the further declines.
It’s worth noting though that the quote’s sustained trading below 1.1685 will make it vulnerable to drop towards the November 2020 bottom surrounding 1.1600.
Alternatively, corrective pullback needs to overcome the 20-DMA immediate hurdle, around 1.1790, for short-term conviction.
However, any further upside will be challenged by the stated channel’s upper line and July’s top, respectively around 1.1870 and 1.1900.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional importnat levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65%
|Today daily open
|1.1779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.18
|Daily SMA50
|1.1876
|Daily SMA100
|1.1962
|Daily SMA200
|1.201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1801
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1767
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1788
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1764
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1798
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1832
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1700 as investors run into safety
The shared currency approaches a critical support against its American rival, after the release of dismal US data fueled demand for safe-haven assets. EU Q2 Gross Domestic Product matched expectations, up 2% QoQ.
GBP/USD: July monthly low at 1.3571 at sight
UK employment figures were upbeat, with the unemployment rate down to 4.7%. The UK will publish July inflation data, the CPI is foreseen at 2.2% YoY. GBP/USD is breaking a critical support level, may fall to 1.3571.
Gold bears lurking around prospects of a daily Bearish Doji
Gold is on the verge of a test of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level but has stalled in US resilience. Gold's daily chart is being monitored for a Bearish Doji and subsequent test of 10 EMA support.
Three reasons why XRP price will reach $3.30
XRP price breaks several significant resistance levels during last week’s 65% spike, transforming them into pivotal support. XRP is not a traditional security under the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act.
RBNZ Preview: Forecasts from nine major banks, odds of rate hike diminish amid fresh covid lockdown
The RBNZ is set for a 25bps OCR hike to 0.50% in August. As we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of nine major banks ahead of the much-awaited monetary policy announcement.