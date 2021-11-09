EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 21-DMA, eyes 1.1615 resistance area

- EUR/USD extends a three-day uptrend from yearly troughs.
- The pair regains 21-DMA barrier on its road to recovery.
- Daily RSI stays bearish, a cause for concern for the EUR bulls.
EUR/USD is stretching its recovery momentum above 1.1600, as the bulls flex their muscles into the third consecutive day this Tuesday.
In doing so, the currency pair has recaptured the critical short-term 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.1602, although it remains to be seen if the price manages to yield a daily closing above the latter.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing north but still sits beneath the midline, keeping the EUR sellers hopeful.
In case bears regain control, then the major could retest the daily lows at 1.1577, below which a fresh downswing towards the 1.1550 barrier cannot be ruled out.
Further down, the falling trendline support at 1.1511 could come into play.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, acceptance above the 21-DMA on a daily closing basis will likely extend the upside towards the bearish 50-DMA at 1.1670.
The 1.1700 psychological magnate will then test the bearish commitments.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1605
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1602
|Daily SMA50
|1.1675
|Daily SMA100
|1.1744
|Daily SMA200
|1.1889
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1595
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1551
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1513
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1561
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
