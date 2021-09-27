EUR/USD Price Analysis: Path of least resistance appears down ahead of Lagarde

- EUR/USD wavers in a tight range below 1.1700-1.1730, Lagarde eyed.
- German election wrangling and weaker US dollar leave the pair in limbo.
- EUR/USD’s hourly chart shows that downside remains more compelling for now.
EUR/USD is attempting a tepid bounce from daily lows, but remains well within the trading range so far this Monday, as markets refrain from placing any fresh bets on the main currency pair after the German election outcome and ahead of the speech by the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde.
Markets also await the US Durable Goods Orders data for fresh dollar trades, as the risk-on mood appears to keep the USD bulls at bay in early Europe. Receding China Evergrande fears combined with the US infrastructure stimulus optimism has lifted the investors’ sentiments starting out a big week, with Fed Chair Powell’s testimony and the US NFP – the key highlights.
Looking at EUR/USD’s one-hour chart, the price is teasing an ascending triangle breakdown, with an hourly candlestick closing below the rising trendline support at 1.1722 to validate the downside breakout.
A test of the 1.1700 mark will be inevitable on a triangle breakdown, opening floors for a retest of the multi-week lows near 1.1680.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing south below the midline, backing the case for further downside.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Alternatively, recapturing of the triangle support now resistance at 1.1722 is critical to attempting a minor pullback towards the horizontal 100-Hourly Moving Average (HMA) at 1.1726.
Further up, the mildly bullish 50-HMA at 1.1730 could be challenged by the bullish traders. The 1.1750 psychological level will come into play if the buying pressure intensifies.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1714
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1795
|Daily SMA50
|1.1786
|Daily SMA100
|1.191
|Daily SMA200
|1.198
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1701
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.173
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1651
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.177
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
