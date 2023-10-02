EUR/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, remains vulnerable to slide further

- EUR/USD is seen consolidating in a narrow range through the Asian session on Monday.
- The formation of a downward-sloping channel on the daily chart favours bearish traders.
- A sustained strength beyond the 1.0700 mark is needed to negate the negative outlook.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on the first day of a new week and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.0500s through the Asian session.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) trigger a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which continues to underpin the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, expectations that additional ECB rate hikes may be off the table for now act as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. That said, the risk-on impulse holds back traders from placing fresh bets around the safe-haven Greenback and lends some support to spot prices.
From a technical perspective, the recent downfall witnessed over the past two-and-half months or so has been along a downward-sloping channel and points to a well-established short-term downtrend. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has also recovered from the oversold territory and favours bearish traders. This, along with the occurrence of a death cross, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside.
Some follow-through selling below the daily low, around the 1.0555 area, will reaffirm the negative bias and drag spot prices back below the 1.0500 psychological mark, or the lowest level since January touched last week. The latter coincides with the lower end of the aforementioned trend channel and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below will, in turn, set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory towards testing the 1.0400 round figure.
On the flip side, the 1.0600 mark, closely followed by Friday's swing high, around the 1.0615 region, should cap the immediate upside for the EUR/USD pair. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and lift spot prices towards the trend-channel barrier, currently pegged near the 1.0700 round figure. Some follow-through buying, meanwhile, will suggest that the pair has bottomed out and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.
EUR/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0571
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0666
|Daily SMA50
|1.0823
|Daily SMA100
|1.0858
|Daily SMA200
|1.0829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0617
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0656
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0488
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
