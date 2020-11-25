EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next target now emerges at 1.1965

EUR/USD moves higher and clinches monthly tops near 1.1930.

Immediately to the upside now aligns 1.1965 (August 18).

EUR/USD gathers extra steam and advances to new monthly highs in the 1.1925/30 band on Wednesday.

A surpass of this area on a sustainable fashion should put the summer’s peak at 1.1965 (August 18) back on the radar. Another visit to the 2020 high past 1.20 the figure should start shaping up if the latter is cleared in the near-term.

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1392.

EUR/USD daily chart