EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next hurdle emerges at 1.2180/90

  • EUR/USD adds to recent gains well above of 1.2100.
  • Extra gains could see the monthly tops around 1.2180/90 retested.

EUR/USD extends the rebound from last week’s lows in the 1.2050 region to levels close to 1.2170 at the beginning of the week.

The ongoing context allows for the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the very near-term, with the next hurdle at the so far monthly tops in the 1.2180/90 band (May 11). Above this level, the February’s high at 1.2243 emerges as the immediate resistance for EUR-bulls.

The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1953.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2167
Today Daily Change 42
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.215
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2078
Daily SMA50 1.1958
Daily SMA100 1.2045
Daily SMA200 1.1957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.215
Previous Daily Low 1.2071
Previous Weekly High 1.2182
Previous Weekly Low 1.2052
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.212
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2101
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2097
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2044
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2018
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2177
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2256

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD rises to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall

EUR/USD rises to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall

EUR/USD has advanced to around 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions

GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions

GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain. 

GBP/USD News

BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack

BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack

Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints

Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.

Read more

