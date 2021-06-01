EUR/USD Price Analysis: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD edges lower following a pullback from one-week top.
  • Two-month-old rising support line probes sellers, 50-day SMA is up for crossing 100-DMA.
  • Weekly resistance line holds the key to yearly high.

EUR/USD remains sidelines around 1.2215 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major pair dropped the most in one week after stepping back from 1.2254 the previous day.

However, a looming cross-over of the 50-day SMA (DMA) to the 100-DMA, coupled with a strong support line from March 31, suggests the pair’s recovery moves to target the weekly resistance line.

It’s worth mentioning that a clear run-up beyond the stated hurdle around 1.2250 will help the EUR/USD buyers to attack the yearly top surrounding 1.2350. During the run-up, the 1.2300 threshold can offer an intermediate halt.

Alternatively, a clear downside break of the stated support line, near 1.2200 will have multiple supports around 1.21470 before testing April’s top near 1.2150.

In a case where EUR/USD selling extends below 1.2150, the mid-May lows near 1.2050, followed by the key SMAs around 1.2040-35, will test the bears.

Overall, EUR/USD remains on the front foot despite recent pullback moves.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2214
Today Daily Change -12 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 1.2226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2153
Daily SMA50 1.2019
Daily SMA100 1.204
Daily SMA200 1.1979
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2231
Previous Daily Low 1.2183
Previous Weekly High 1.2266
Previous Weekly Low 1.2133
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2213
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2202
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2196
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2148
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2244
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2292

 

 

EUR/USD News

