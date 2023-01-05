  • EUR/USD’s upside momentum faltered once again around 1.0630.
  • The breakout of that resistance could lead up to a test of 1.0713.

EUR/USD gives away initial gains and sinks in the red territory well south of the 1.0600 support on Thursday.

Subsequent bullish attempts need to clear the short-term top in the 1.0630/35 band (January 4,5) to allow for a potential visit to the weekly top at 1.0713 (December 30). Once cleared, the pair could then confront the December 2022 peak at 1.0736 (December 15).

The constructive outlook for EUR/USD should remain unchanged while above the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0314.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.055
Today Daily Change 89
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 1.0603
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0612
Daily SMA50 1.0385
Daily SMA100 1.0139
Daily SMA200 1.0318
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0636
Previous Daily Low 1.0541
Previous Weekly High 1.0713
Previous Weekly Low 1.0607
Previous Monthly High 1.0736
Previous Monthly Low 1.0393
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0599
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0577
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0551
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0499
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0456
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0646
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0688
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.074

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

