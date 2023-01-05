- EUR/USD’s upside momentum faltered once again around 1.0630.
- The breakout of that resistance could lead up to a test of 1.0713.
EUR/USD gives away initial gains and sinks in the red territory well south of the 1.0600 support on Thursday.
Subsequent bullish attempts need to clear the short-term top in the 1.0630/35 band (January 4,5) to allow for a potential visit to the weekly top at 1.0713 (December 30). Once cleared, the pair could then confront the December 2022 peak at 1.0736 (December 15).
The constructive outlook for EUR/USD should remain unchanged while above the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0314.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.055
|Today Daily Change
|89
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.0603
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0612
|Daily SMA50
|1.0385
|Daily SMA100
|1.0139
|Daily SMA200
|1.0318
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0541
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0713
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0607
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0599
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0551
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0456
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.074
