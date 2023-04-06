EUR/USD Price Analysis: H&S confirmation favors Euro bears around 1.0890

- EUR/USD holds lower ground after confirming a bearish chart formation, sidelined of late.
- Recovery remains elusive below 1.0950 even as MACD signals test Euro sellers of late.
- 200-HMA, fortnight-old support line can act as intermediate halt during theoretical south-run targeting 1.0790.
EUR/USD prints mild losses around 1.0890 during the two-day downtrend heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Euro pair extends the previous day’s pullback from a two-month high after confirming a bearish “Head and Shoulders” (H&S) chart pattern on the hourly play.
It’s worth noting, however, that a light calendar and receding strength of the bearish MACD signals seem to challenge the EUR/USD sellers of late.
The Euro pair remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing the 1.0900 support-turned-resistance, comprising the neckline of the stated H&S formation.
Following that, a one-week-old ascending resistance line around 1.0950 can act as the last defense of the EUR/USD bears before targeting the latest swing high of 1.0975.
Should the EUR/USD buyers keep the reins past 1.0975, the 1.1000 psychological magnet and the Year-To-Date (YTD) high of 1.1033 will be in focus.
Alternatively, the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) precedes a two-week-long ascending trend line to restrict short-term EUR/USD downside around 1.0865 and 1.0830 in that order.
It’s worth observing that the H&S confirmation flashes the theoretical target of 1.0790 which is near the weekly bottom.
Hence, EUR/USD is well-set for further declines despite the latest inaction.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0892
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0773
|Daily SMA50
|1.0733
|Daily SMA100
|1.0668
|Daily SMA200
|1.0348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.097
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0891
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0926
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0745
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0921
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0795
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1031
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
