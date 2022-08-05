- EUR/USD gives away part of Thursday’s advance, stays around 1.0220.
- The pair needs to clear 1.0300 to allow for a more serious recovery.
EUR/USD comes under pressure after faltering once again in the 1.0250/60 region at the end of the week.
The so far August high at 1.0293 (August 2) emerges as the magnet for bulls for the time being. Above this level, spot is expected to see its uptrend reinvigorated and could challenge the temporary 55-day SMA in the near term, today at 1.0404.
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.0927.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0234
|Today Daily Change
|34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.0246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0161
|Daily SMA50
|1.0387
|Daily SMA100
|1.0571
|Daily SMA200
|1.0936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0154
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0097
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0317
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0381
