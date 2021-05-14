EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside targets 1.2180

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD adds to recent gains beyond 1.2100 the figure.
  • Extra gains could see the monthly tops around 1.2180 retested.

EUR/USD extends the rebound from weekly lows in the 1.2050 region to levels past the 1.2100 level on Friday.

The ongoing context allows for the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the very near-term, with the next hurdle at the so far monthly tops in the 1.2180/85 band (May 11). Above this level, the February’s high at 1.2243 emerges as the immediate resistance for EUR-bulls.

The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1951.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2123
Today Daily Change 66
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1.2082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.207
Daily SMA50 1.1953
Daily SMA100 1.2045
Daily SMA200 1.1956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2106
Previous Daily Low 1.2052
Previous Weekly High 1.2172
Previous Weekly Low 1.1986
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2053
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2025
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1999
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2134
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2163

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.21 after US retail sales miss estimates

EUR/USD holds above 1.21 after US retail sales miss estimates

EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data

GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data

XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data

Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support. 

Gold News

SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover

SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover

SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback. 

Read more

US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation

US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation

Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures