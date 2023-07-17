EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s Doji at multi-day top, overbought RSI tease Euro bears below 1.1250

- EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends pullback from 17-month high.
- Bearish Doji candlestick, overbought RSI (14) conditions suggest further pullback in Euro prices.
- Previous resistance line from February 2023 restricts short-term downside.
- Bulls need to cross 1.1280 to restore market’s confidence in refreshing multi-month high.
EUR/USD renews its intraday low near 1.1220 while extending the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since February 2022 during a mid-Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the Euro pair justifies the bearish Doji candlestick, as well as the overbought RSI (14) line, while teasing the sellers.
It’s worth noting that the Doji candlestick gains more attention, as well as appears effective in activating the price reversal, if it is spotted at the multi-month high. Also amplifying the odds of witnessing the pullback in the EUR/USD could be the RSI (14) conditions and a shift in the market sentiment, not to forget the reassessment of the Fed bias.
Also read: EUR/USD eases from multi-month high past 1.1200 as traders reconfirm Fed bias
With this in mind, EUR/USD sellers are likely rushing towards a five-month-old previous resistance line, now support around 1.1160. However, the 1.1200 round figure and a one-week-old rising trend line near 1.1120 are extra filters to watch before welcoming the Euro bears.
It should be noted that April’s high of 1.1095 acts as the final defense of the EUR/USD bulls, a break of which can drag prices toward June’s peak surrounding 1.1010 before highlighting the 100-DMA support of 1.0860.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the previous day’s peak of 1.1245 will defy the bearish bias favored by the latest candlestick formation. However, multiple levels marked during early 2022 around 1.1280 will join the overbought RSI line to challenge the EUR/USD bulls afterward.
In a case where the EUR/USD pair remains firmer past 1.1280, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the February 2022 peak of around 1.1500 can’t be ruled out.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.122
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.1227
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0966
|Daily SMA50
|1.087
|Daily SMA100
|1.0854
|Daily SMA200
|1.0653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1245
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1204
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1185
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1165
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1287
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6850 after mixed China's data dump
AUD/USD is keeping its retreat intact below 0.6850 after a mixed Chinese data dump in Asia on Monday. The Aussie pair stays defensive after reversing from a one-month high, as investors digest China's activity data amid a broad US Dollar rebound at the start of a new week.
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1250 as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1250, extending the pullback from the highest levels since February 2022 during the mid-Asian session on Monday. The pair is weighed down by a brief US Dollar recovery following last week's heavy sell-off.
Gold consolidates in a range, holds steady above $1,950 level
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction on the first day of a new week. Friday's upbeat US data underpins the US Dollar and caps the upside for the metal. Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle to help limit corrective decline.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
Bitcoin has been stuck trading in a small range for more than three weeks, causing Ethereum and other altcoins to follow its lead. While XRP’s decision provided a respite, it was all but temporary. As the dust settled, most of the cryptocurrencies that pumped due to the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s decision retraced due to profit-taking.
About to get wild
Hold on to your hats things are about to get wild. Did you see that price action in New York on Friday, and in the AUS200 it looks like a classic one day reversal. OK, so lets be a little cautious and allow the Monday trading NY time a chance to just hold on here by its finger nails and pull back from the awaiting abyss?