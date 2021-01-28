EUR/USD Price Analysis: Forms head-and-shoulders pattern

EUR/USD closed below the 50-day SMA on Wednesday.

The pair forms a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart.

EUR/USD is trading near 1.2094, representing a 0.11% drop on the day.

The daily chart shows the pair has carved out a head-and-shoulders pattern with the neckline support at 1.2052. A close below that level would confirm a bearish reversal and open the doors to a 300-pip fall (target as per the measured move method).

A drop to the neckline support looks likely as the 14-day Relative Strength Index is flashing a bearish signal with a below-50 print. The pair closed under the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday, the first violation of the key SMA since early November, signaling the path of least resistance is to the downside.

A close above 1.2190 (March 22 high) is needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels