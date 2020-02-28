EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus now shifted to the 55-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recovery in EUR/USD regained the 1.10 mark and well above.
  • The pair now faces the next hurdle at the 55-day SMA at 1.1035.

EUR/USD moved beyond 1.10 the figure for the first time since February 6th during early trade, meeting resistance in the 1.1050/55 band so far.

The pair has quickly bounced off the oversold territory and faces the next key barrier at the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1035. A close above this level is needed to allow for extra gains and spark a more serious recovery.

Further north emerges the critical barrier at the 200-day SMA just below the 1.1100 mark.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0994
Today Daily Change 71
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.0993
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.091
Daily SMA50 1.1031
Daily SMA100 1.1056
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1006
Previous Daily Low 1.0877
Previous Weekly High 1.0864
Previous Weekly Low 1.0778
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0957
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.083
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.104
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1169

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases

EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as the market mood improves. Earlier, it hit three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, close to the 2020 lows as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.

GBP/USD News

Crypto summer will be back in the next spring

Crypto summer will be back in the next spring

The attention of the financial world is right now on the equity segment. The force with which prices are moving down is extraordinary, with terrifying technical details such as a close below 3000 points on the S&P 500… 100 points down!

Read more

WTI erodes over 4% amid coronavirus rout, $44.35 closer

WTI erodes over 4% amid coronavirus rout, $44.35 closer

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains deep in the red zone so far this Friday, having hit the weakest level in 13 months at $44.97 in the last hour.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures