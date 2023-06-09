EUR/USD Price Analysis: Faces barricades around 1.0780 as USD Index rebounds

- EUR/USD has witnessed exhaustion in the upside momentum amid a recovery in the USD Index.
- The ECB will keep raising rates further even at the cost of Eurozone’s economic prospects.
- The recovery move in the EUR/USD has pushed it above the 61.8% Fibo retracement at 1.0738.
The EUR/USD pair has displayed an exhaustion in the upside momentum after reaching to near 1.0780 in the European session. The major currency pair has met an intermediate resistance due to an extension in the recovery by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The USD Index has stretched its recovery to near 103.60, however, the downside seems favored as the United States labor market conditions are easing now and providing room for keeping interest rates steady by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May.
A corrective move in the Euro could conclude sooner as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise interest rates further despite deepening fears of a recession in Eurozone.
The recovery move in the EUR/USD has pushed it above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from March 15 low at 1.0516 to April 26 high at 1.1095) at 1.0738. For a strong build-up of positive sentiment, the Euro has to pass through plenty of filters.
A bull cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0724, adds to the upside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum has been triggered.
Further correction to near May 30 high at 1.0746 would trigger a bargain buy opportunity, which will drive the asset towards June 02 high at 1.0779 followed by the round-level resistance at 1.0800.
In an alternate scenario, the downside move will resume if the shared currency pair drops below the June 05 low at 1.0675. This will drag the asset towards May 31 low at 1.0635 followed by March 03 low at 1.0588.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0763
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.0782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0764
|Daily SMA50
|1.0887
|Daily SMA100
|1.0809
|Daily SMA200
|1.0516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0696
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $1,940-$1,939 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.