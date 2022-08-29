- EUR/USD looks south towards 0.9900 as US dollar bulls refuse to give up.
- Rebounding yields, risk-aversion support the USD amid hawkish Powell.
- Friday’s close below 0.9965 support on the 4H chart suggests more pain for the pair.
EUR/USD is nursing losses below 0.9950 in Asia on Monday, extending the previous decline amid unrelenting US dollar demand across the board.
Hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell combined with rising expectations of a super-sized Fed rate hike in September have unnerved investors and triggered a wave of risk-aversion. The flight to safety has helped put a fresh bid under the greenback.
Further, the rebound in the US Treasury yields amid the revival of hopes for aggressive Fed tightening has also collaborated with the renewed buying around the dollar, as EUR/USD remains vulnerable under parity.
The shared currency fails to find any comfort in the ECB-speak even though a couple of the central bank’s policymakers favor a big rate hike next month. However, concerns over the inflationary impact of the EUR depreciation by the ECB officials keep the domestic currency undermined. The bleak euro area economic outlook amid the deepening gas crisis also continues to weigh down on the euro.
With a data-empty EU docket ahead, attention turns towards the speech from the Fed official Lael Brainard and the sentiment on global stocks for fresh trading opportunities in the pair.
Looking at EUR/USD’s four-hour chart, the latest uptick seems like a breather for sellers, which will be seen as a good selling opportunity ahead.
The bearish bias remains intact in the near term, supported by the downside break of the upward-sloping trendline support at 0.9966 late Friday.
All eyes now remain on a break of the 0.9900 level, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bearish while sitting just above the oversold territory.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
On the flip side, the confluence of the rising trendline resistance now support and the mildly bearish 21-Simple Moving Average (Sma) at 0.9970 will be the level to beat for bulls.
A sustained recovery above the latter will be ensured, as buyers look to recapture the downward-pointing 50 SMA at 1.0018 thereafter.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9940
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.9964
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0138
|Daily SMA50
|1.0226
|Daily SMA100
|1.0431
|Daily SMA200
|1.0827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.009
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9946
|Previous Weekly High
|1.009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0144
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
