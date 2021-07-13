EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses likely below 1.1880/90

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD extends the weekly leg lower to the 1.1830 area.
  • The 1.1780 zone remains a magnet for bears.

EUR/USD sparked a corrective downside following another rejection from the 1.1880/90 band at the beginning of the week.

While the upside remains capped by this area, further pullbacks are likely. Against this, the next stop on the downside comes in at the so far monthly lows around 1.1780 (July 7). This area of contention is reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line.

Further out, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2001.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1837
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.186
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.19
Daily SMA50 1.2052
Daily SMA100 1.2004
Daily SMA200 1.2006
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.188
Previous Daily Low 1.1836
Previous Weekly High 1.1895
Previous Weekly Low 1.1782
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1853
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1863
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1838
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1815
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1794
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1882
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1903
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1926

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

