EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses are not ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD recorded fresh 2-month lows in the vicinity of 1.1630.
  • The next support of note lies at the March peaks near 1.1500.

EUR/USD remains well on the defensive in the second half of the week, managing to record new 2-month lows near 1.1630 during early trade.

While further retracements remain on the cards, a deeper pullback to the next support of relevance in the 1.1500 region (March tops) is not favoured for the time being. On the opposite side, the previous key contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood has now become the next upside target.

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1231.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1639
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1827
Daily SMA50 1.1776
Daily SMA100 1.1464
Daily SMA200 1.1231
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1719
Previous Daily Low 1.1651
Previous Weekly High 1.1901
Previous Weekly Low 1.1738
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1677
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1693
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1635
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1609
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1567
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1702
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1744
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.177

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

