  • EUR/USD resumes the upside following the post-ECB sell-off.
  • The surpass of 1.1030 exposes a move to 1.1100.

EUR/USD reverses the recent pessimism and embarks on a recovery north of the 1.0900 hurdle on Friday.

A move beyond the so far 2023 high at 1.1032 (February 2) should retarget the round level at 1.1100 prior to the weekly peak at 1.1184 (March 31 2022).

In the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0317.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0931
Today Daily Change 56
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.0914
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0834
Daily SMA50 1.0669
Daily SMA100 1.0313
Daily SMA200 1.0318
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1033
Previous Daily Low 1.0885
Previous Weekly High 1.093
Previous Weekly Low 1.0835
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0483
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0942
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0977
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0855
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0796
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0707
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1003
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1151

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0900 ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.0900 in the European session. The market mood remains cautious, as investors assess the dovish Fed and ECB policy announcements, repositioning ahead of the key US NFP data. 

GBP/USD recovers above 1.2250, US NFP eyed

GBP/USD has gained traction during the European trading hours and turned positive on the day above 1.2250. The US Dollar stays under modest bearish pressure following Thursday's rebound and helped the pair edge higher as focus shifts to US January jobs report.

Gold bounces toward $1,920 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold price is recovering ground toward the $1,920 level, as bulls jump back into the bid after seeing a sharp pullback from ten-month highs of $1,960. The US Dollar has paused its recovery mode amid a cautious risk tone and sluggish Treasury yields. US NFP awaited. 

Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse

The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.

US January Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium

How impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 30 NFP prints.

