EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra consolidation on the cards

- EUR/USD is prolonging the side-line trading around 1.1800.
- The 1.1770/50 band emerges as a temporary support so far.
EUR/USD extends the side-lined mood so far this week, always amidst the increasing cautiousness among market participants in light of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The multi-session consolidative range stays unchanged between 1.1750 and 1.1850 in the short-term horizon. Further south of this range should lead to a probable test of the more relevant contention band at 1.1700/1.1690, where coincide monthly lows and a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 decline). On the flip side, interim hurdle aligns at 1.1916 (August 6 top) ahead of the 2020 high at 1.1965 (August 18).
The bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1157.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1806
|Today Daily Change
|48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1819
|Daily SMA50
|1.1555
|Daily SMA100
|1.1273
|Daily SMA200
|1.1156
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1839
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1772
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1754
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1798
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1722
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1923
