EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends bounce off 50-day SMA above 1.2100

  • EUR/USD stretches recovery moves from 1.2076, refreshes intraday high.
  • One-week-old falling trend line lures the bulls, ascending trend line from November 11 adds to the downside filter.
  • Upbeat RSI conditions, sustained trading beyond key SMA, support line favor buyers.

EUR/USD takes the bids near 1.2117, the intraday high, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The quote recently jumped as the recently elected US President Joe Biden unveiled the first executive orders. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s U-turn from 50-day SMA.

Not only the quote’s ability to stay beyond 50-day SMA but successful trading above more than five-month-old rising support line and upbeat RSI conditions also favor EUR/USD bulls.

As a result, a downward sloping trend line from January 13, at 1.2148 now, gains the intraday buyers’ attention. However, 21-day SMA near 1.2195 and the 1.2200 threshold will restrict further EUR/USD upside.

Should the stated north-run jumps past-1.2200, the multi-month high flashed during the month near 1.2350 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, a downside break of 50-day SMA, currently around 1.2100, will eye for the stated support line figures of 1.2072.

However, any further weakness past-1.2072 will make EUR/USD prices vulnerable to revisit the sub-1.2000 area wherein the early-November top surrounding 1.1920 becomes important to watch.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2116
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 1.2127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2204
Daily SMA50 1.2093
Daily SMA100 1.1933
Daily SMA200 1.1622
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2145
Previous Daily Low 1.2074
Previous Weekly High 1.2227
Previous Weekly Low 1.2077
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2118
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2101
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2086
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2045
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2015
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2157
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2186
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2227

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

