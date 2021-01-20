Joe Biden signs executive action to rejoin Paris Climate Accord “as of today”

US President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday and has his work cut out from the get-go.
In a series of tasks for Day One, he has signed an executive action to rejoin Paris Climate Accord "as of today".
The Day One agenda includes:
- Re-Engaging With World Health Organization.
- Mask Mandate on US Properties.
- Eviction and Foreclosure Moratoriums.
- Easing Burden of Student Loans.
- Rejoining the Climate Agreement.
- Revoking Keystone XL Pipeline.
- Fuel Standards, and Use of Federal Lands.
- Revisiting Trump’s Regulatory Agenda.
- No More Money for Wall.
- Scrapping the Travel Ban.
- Counting Noncitizens for the US Census.
- Bolstering Sanctuaries and the DACA Program.
- Protecting Liberians Who Fled Civil War.
- ‘Racial Equity Review’ for All of Government.
- Closing Down the 1776 Commission.
- New Protections Against Discrimination.
- Ethics Rules for Political Appointees.
The administration’s first White House press briefing will take place tonight at 7 pm ET.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7700, further gains depending on employment data
AUD/USD surged as Wall Street hit record highs in Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
USD/JPY under pressure ahead of BOJ’s monetary policy decision
USD/JPY resumed its decline after failing to advance beyond 104.00. Pressure mounts as investors await for the Bank of Japan.
XAU/USD refreshes two-week high, eyes $1,900 amid risk on mood
Gold buyers pause around $1,871 after rising the most in 13 days the previous day, as Thursday’s Asian session begins. The yellow metal seesaws around the recently flashed two-week top as traders await fresh push to extend the optimism.
Bitcoin Cash price must defend crucial support level for another leg up to $600
Bitcoin Cash saw a massive 150% bull rally that started on December 2020 and peaked at $629 on January 10. The digital asset has experienced a healthy correction since then and aims for a new higher high.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.