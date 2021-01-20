Joe Biden signs executive action to rejoin Paris Climate Accord “as of today”

US President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday and has his work cut out from the get-go.

In a series of tasks for Day One, he has signed an executive action to rejoin Paris Climate Accord "as of today".

The Day One agenda includes:

Re-Engaging With World Health Organization.

Mask Mandate on US Properties.

Eviction and Foreclosure Moratoriums.

Easing Burden of Student Loans.

Rejoining the Climate Agreement.

Revoking Keystone XL Pipeline.

Fuel Standards, and Use of Federal Lands.

Revisiting Trump’s Regulatory Agenda.

No More Money for Wall.

Scrapping the Travel Ban.

Counting Noncitizens for the US Census.

Bolstering Sanctuaries and the DACA Program.

Protecting Liberians Who Fled Civil War.

‘Racial Equity Review’ for All of Government.

Closing Down the 1776 Commission.

New Protections Against Discrimination.

Ethics Rules for Political Appointees.

The administration’s first White House press briefing will take place tonight at 7 pm ET.