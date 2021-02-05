EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro holds 100-day SMA support

- EUR/USD defends the 100-day SMA support at 1.1957.
- Technical studies suggests scope for a downside break.
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1968 at press time, having defended the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support of 1.1957 during the overnight trade.
The pair last tested the 100-day SMA in early November. Back then, the average was located near 1.1660 and recharged engines for a stronger bullish move. The pair found bids near the 100-day SMA and went on to hit a high of 1.2349 on Jan. 6.
The SMA, however, may not hold ground this time, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index has pierced the low of 38.11 seen in early November when the pair defended the 100-day SMA.
Sellers appear to be in control, as Thursday's red candle has little or no wicks. The bearish momentum looks strong, with the 5- and 10-day SMAs trending south and the MACD histogram reporting negative values.
A break below the 100-day SMA would expose 1.1888 – 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.1602 to 1.2349.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
