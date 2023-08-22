EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bulls attack 1.0910 upside hurdle on softer Greenback

- EUR/USD stays defensive as bulls struggle to justify a one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart formation.
- Strong yields fail to impress US Dollar bulls amid market’s consolidation ahead of central bankers’ speeches at Jackson Hole.
- 200-SMA, previous support line from May add to the upside filters.
- Euro bears need validation from 1.0830 to retake control.
EUR/USD buyers flirt with the 1.0900 threshold within a one-month-long falling wedge bullish chart formation on early Tuesday.
The Euro pair’s latest moves could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events, as well as the recent fears emanating from the US banking sector. The same weighs on the US Dollar Index (DXY) even as the Treasury bond yields refresh a multi-year high.
Also read: US Dollar Index: DXY retreats towards 103.00 despite strong yields, focus on mid-tier US data, central bankers
That said, the upbeat RSI (14) line and the bullish MACD signals keep the EUR/USD buyers hopeful of confirming the falling wedge chart pattern suggesting a theoretical target of 1.1340.
However, successful trading beyond the stated wedge’s top line, around 1.0910 by the press time, becomes necessary for the bullish confirmation.
Even so, the 200-SMA and the previous support line stretched from May 31, respectively near 1.1025 and 1.1095, can prod the EUR/USD bulls.
On the contrary, a downside break of the stated wedge’s bottom line, close to 1.0830 at the latest, puts a floor under the Euro pair for the short term.
Following that, the early June’s swing high of around 1.0775-80 could lure the EUR/USD sellers.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0899
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.096
|Daily SMA50
|1.098
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0914
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.096
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.087
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0824
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0939
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0964
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.6400 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD remains on the back foot, directed toward 0.6400, as risk aversion remains in play early Tuesday. The pair is undermined by the multi-year high US Treasury bond yields, US banking jitters and looming Chinese economic risks.
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.0900 as US Dollar struggles
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0900 while within a narrow range heading into the European morning. The pair shrugs off a cautious market mood and firmer US Treasury bond yields amid a broadly subdued US Dollar. The focus shifts to US housing data and Fedspeak.
Gold recovery seeks daily closing above $1,891, Fedspeak eyed Premium
Gold price is holding the previous day’s rebound from five-month lows below $1,900 early Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is struggling to capitalize on the latest upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, following a tech rally on Wall Street overnight.
Friend.tech surprises with $2.88 million in protocol fees; critics point to a possible Ponzi scheme
Friend.tech has become the latest internet sensation, after Worldcoin (WLD) and Pepe coin (PEPE) before it. The protocol has attracted celebrities like NBA star Grayson Allen and the common folk, raising up to $2.88 million in fees despite being live for barely 14 days.
Will Jackson Hole affect USD and Gold?
We see a slight slowing in the momentum of the USD but don’t be fooled. Firstly, we are still in the month of August and the markets are typically slower now. Also, the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium occurs this week so many investors may be waiting for news.